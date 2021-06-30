Immigrant students learning about more than just golf with starter program in Naples

NAPLES, Fla. — Immigrant students in Naples are hitting the fairway at Cypress Woods Golf & Country Club to learn about more than just golf.

The brand new starter program, started by General Manager Sean Hynes told Fox 4 that these students are given the chance to gain real work-life experience and if there’s time...maybe work on their golf swing as well.

“Our department is passionate about this. we do Christmas toy drives, we help with fund-raising and this was the next step. So we can give money, we can give our time but how about we actually give them the tools to be able to do it themselves in the future,” said Hynes.

Hynes says the club works directly with the Gargiulo Education Center in Naples, where 12 of their immigrant students were selected to join the starter program.

Students are between the ages of 12 and 17 and will meet at the golf course once a week.

Hynes tells Fox 4 the starter program will give these students hands-on experience at the pro shop, restaurant, food and beverage, and the administration office.

During the day, students are expected to clock in on time, look presentable for work, and turn in their cell phones before their shift.

Hynes says the inspiration to start this program came from his experiences moving to the states from Ireland when he was young.

“I remember coming into these clubs as an immigrant myself and being very intimidated by it. You are looking at these big beautiful chandeliers and ballrooms it's great when they can come in get use to that, and get a feeling for a club and a work environment. So little things like clocking in, making sure you are well-groomed, and dress appropriately for work we go over all those little details," he said.

Their goal is to teach their students skills that can be used here at the golf course and easily transfer into other job fields as well.

Hynes mentions that for some of the older students, there could be opportunities to work at the course at the end of their program.

