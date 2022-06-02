Watch
IMAG History & Science Center welcomes four baby alligators to its facility

IMAG History & Science Center
According to a press release, the gators will be in the “IMAG LivingLab.”
Posted at 12:47 PM, Jun 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-02 12:47:39-04

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Through a partnership with Gatorland of Orlando and the Shell Factory of North Fort Myers, Florida, four baby alligators are IMAG History & Science Center’s “residential ambassadors.”

Matt Johnson, IMAG’s executive director, said he feels excited for the guests and staff to watch the gators grow.
“These new offspring will be wonderful IMAG ambassadors who will tell inspiring stories of their unique species,” Johnson said.

For more information, visit IMAG's website or call 239-243-0043.

