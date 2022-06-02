IMAG History & Science Center welcomes four baby alligators to its facility

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Through a partnership with Gatorland of Orlando and the Shell Factory of North Fort Myers, Florida, four baby alligators are IMAG History & Science Center’s “residential ambassadors.”

According to a press release, the gators will be in the “IMAG LivingLab.”

Matt Johnson, IMAG’s executive director, said he feels excited for the guests and staff to watch the gators grow.

“These new offspring will be wonderful IMAG ambassadors who will tell inspiring stories of their unique species,” Johnson said.

For more information, visit IMAG's website or call 239-243-0043.