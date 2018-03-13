Illegal purchase at gun show leads to two guilty pleas

LEE COUNTY, Fla. -- Two people have pleaded guilty to federal firearm charges after an undercover agent caught them making an illegal purchase at a Lee County gun show last year.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, 26-year-old Herman Fleming of Lehigh Acres and 24-year-old Sondre'jah Wilbon of Fort Myers each face up to five years in federal prison.

The charges date back to a transaction in April 2017 at the Lee County Civic Center. That's when an undercover agent from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives was standing near the pair as Fleming told Wilbon which three guns he wanted and provided the money.

Fleming was facing state felony charges at the time and was prohibited from purchasing firearms.

Wilbon stated on the paperwork that she was the intended recipient of the firearms.

As the pair left the civic center, they were stopped by law enforcement, who found the newly purchased rifle in the trunk. The other two firearms they purchased were still in the possession of the firearms dealer, due to waiting period rules.

Sentencing dates have not yet been set.