"If You Give A Child A Book" campaign benefits Villas Elementary students

FORT MYERS, Fla. — FOX 4 is hosting a special book fair at Villas Elementary School in Fort Myers, in conjunction with Scholastic Books as part of our annual "If You Give A Child a Book" campaign.

871 students are able to take home their choice of two books to take home, absolutely free of charge.

Fox 4 Morning Anchor Amy Wegmann and Meteorologist Trent Aric read to groups of students and help each child select their books.

Nationally, the "If You Give a Child a Book" campaign raised over 1 million dollars, which will result in more than 221,000 new books going into the hands of students. This includes the 1 millionth book of the campaign. This generates about 39 million reading minutes.

The campaign, a national effort of the Scripps Howard Fund and Scripps TV stations, places a special focus on the critical kindergarten through third-grade years when children are still learning to read. For this age group, there is no replacement for beloved books that a child can return to over and over.

And you can still donate to our fundraising campaign as we jump-start next year's distribution.

