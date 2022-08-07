Iconic Island Cow restaurant on Sanibel catches fire.

SANIBEL, Fla. — According to Sanibel Fire and Rescue officials, the iconic Island Cow restaurant on Sanibel caught on fire overnight. They said firefighters received the call around 11 p.m. Saturday night. At one point, crews had to rush out of the building because it wasn't safe as the flames quickly grew.

They said firefighters were back on the scene Sunday morning to assess the damage. The fire is still under investigation.

The owners of the restaurant released a statement Sunday morning saying, "Island Cow is currently closed following a fire that started in our kitchen after we had closed for the evening. Thankfully, no one was injured, and we are committed to renovating and reopening as quickly as possible. On behalf of our Island Cow family, we want to thank everyone for their ongoing support while we close temporarily for repairs."

Sanibel Mayor Holly Smith posted on Facebook that the restaurant suffered significant damage. She said it took multiple agencies to put out the fire.

(This is a developing story and will be updated as new details come into the newsroom.)