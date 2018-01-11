Ice Cream Bars recalled at Winn-Dixie stores

SOUTHWEST Fla. --- Southeastern Grocers (SEG), the parent company of Winn-Dixie, is issuing a recall on ice cream products.

The company sending out a press release says stores located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi were mostly affected.

Winn-Dixie Ice Cream Bars are sold in 12-count packages and are being recall due to a possible presence of listeria monocytogenes.

The products, regardless of the "best by" date, should be thrown away or returned to the BI-LO, Harveys, Fresco y Más or Winn-Dixie store for a full refund.

Southeastern Grocers is also the parent company for BI-LO, Harvey's and Fresco y Más.

Customers with questions about the recalled product may contact the Southeastern Grocers Customer Call Center at (866) 946-6349.