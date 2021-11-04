"I just was in shock," a local woman finds out her nephew stole her van

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — It's like a scene out of a movie.

A van sped away from law enforcement.

The driver, Bryan Gray, crashed into the cement wall before later getting out and jumping in the river below.

The owner of that crashed van saw it all happen on social media.

"I just was in shock. I was still in shock of all of it," Marcella Chacon said.

Chacon is the aunt of Gray. She helped him recently and remembered the night her van was about to disappear.

"That night, he was come over, take a shower, get a warm meal because he said he was homeless, then he does what he did," she said.

Chacon said he stole the van from her, but at first, she didn't know until she received a text from her husband.

"He told me that the vehicle was missing and I told him immediately to call the cops," she said.

Law enforcement has no problem finding the stolen van. Marine units were deployed and were able to pull Gray out of the water — perhaps saving his life.

His aunt is now worried about the rest of his life.

"I'm sad for him because he will never know what's life is about. At this point, I don't think there is help for him," she said.