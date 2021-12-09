“I just hope really soon they see," Community gathering to pray for Brian Roland

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The community is coming together for the beloved chef, Brian Roland, who Naples police say was rescued after being trapped under a freight elevator.

The family representative tells Fox 4 that he is in critical condition but stable.

It was a sober and heavy candlelight vigil outside of Lee Memorial Hospital as the community showed their support for Roland's family.

They also leaned on one another.

“We were hurting and we wanted to do something," Stephanie Meiser, the event organizer, said.

They prayed, embraced one another and wrote messages to the family.

“I just hope really soon they see this and see tonight how many people came out and how much we love him and Nicole and the family," Deneen Athey, a friend of the family, said.

Meiser said this is the least she can do for the family that has done for the community.

“He has always gone above and beyond for everybody, so this is what we can do for them," she said.

Roland and his wife, Nicole, would host dinners and donate the proceeds to different organizations.

Jen Leach, one of the family representatives, said the prayers and support haven't gone unnoticed.

“She hears your messages. She sees everything. She feels your prayers and support and it is truly making a difference," Leach said.

She said to continue sending your prayers and support, but give the family space as they remain hopeful for his recovery.