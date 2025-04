FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Lee County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man accused of attacking two juveniles.

The Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers report it happened Saturday at the Millennium Apartment Complex, off Blackwood Circle in Fort Myers. The man may drive a blue Honda, with a pink heart sticker on the rear bumper.

If you have any information on his identity, you can send Crimestoppers your anonymous tip to 1-800-780-TIPS.