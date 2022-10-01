I-75 closed in both directions from North Port to Englewood

The Florida Department of Transportation announced that Interstate 75 is closed in both directions from mile marker 179 (North Port / Toledo Blade Blvd) through 191 (Englewood / Jacaranda Blvd).

The Myakka River under I-75 is flooded and impacted the interstate, making it unsafe to drive in these areas. Motorists planning to travel here should seek an alternate route.

A southbound detour will be established at exit 257 (Brandon). A northbound detour will be established at exit 141 (Palm Beach Blvd).

Florida Department of Transportation

Major delays are expected in the area. Motorists should plan accordingly.

For up-to-date information on road closures and delays, visit the FL511 website.