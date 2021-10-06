Husband wanted for murder of his wife found dead in Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Law enforcement agencies in Southwest Florida and Houston were working together after a man wanted in connection with the death of his wife in Houston, was found dead in Fort Myers.

His wife Alexis Sharkey, a successful social media influencer was found dead on November 28th, minutes from her apartment.

Police say she died of strangulation.

The U.S. Marshals told Fox 4 they adopted a warrant for Thomas Sharkey, who was wanted out of Harris County, Texas, for murder.

They said the U.S. Marshals Florida/Caribbean Regional Fugitive Task Force received a lead from the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Task Force in Houston that Sharkey was in the Fort Myers area.

Lee County Sheriff's Office confirmed with Fox 4 they were currently working a suicide by the name of Thomas Sharkey.

On Wednesday, Michael Burrow, a Homicide Investigator with the Houston Police Department held a press conference detailing what happened after authorities arrived in Southwest Florida.

“That task force, US Marshalls located Sharkey, staying with a relative in Fort Myers at approximately 10 pm last night (Oct. 5)," Burrow said.

During the press conference, Burrow told reporters police were told Sharkey had access to weapons inside the home, and he was ordered to come outside.

"They were able to make contact and establish that he was inside the residence. Mr. Sharkey avoided them, ran upstairs when he learned that law enforcement was there for him, he took his own life using a firearm,” said Burrow.

Houston police say there was evidence of domestic violence between Sharkey and his wife Alexis and that their marriage was heading towards an end.

After his wife's body was found, Burrow said Sharkey became very evasive with police, traveling outside of Texas to Georgia and Florida.

Eventually, Burrow said, evidence would tell police the whole story.

He says they feel confident the case is close to being closed.

“I want to point out there that no one else is suspected of any involvement in this case and no one else is under investigation in the case,” Burrow said.

