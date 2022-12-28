On Sept. 28, 2022, Hurricane Ian forever changed Southwest Florida. But through all the devastation a determined narrative of strength emerged.

A community still standing and ready to tell its historic comeback story.

Told through the perspectives of Fox 4's team of professional journalists and meteorologists who were embedded with the community before, during, and after the storm.

WFTX-TV will air Hurricane Ian: Still Standing, three months after the storm's landfall, Dec. 28, 2022, from 6:00-7:00 p.m.

This Fox4 special presentation will tell the story of the storm's formation, impact, and aftermath and show how, like the imagery of the Sanibel lighthouse still standing, the community now stands ready to rebuild as 2023 approaches.