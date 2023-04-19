Hurricane Ian seawall replacement project delayed in Punta Gorda

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — On Wednesday, families living in Punta Gorda with hurricane-damaged seawalls are left with more worries than answers after learning the process to start repairs was delayed.

Punta Gorda city staff was expected to recommend three contractors to handle the repairs during a city council meeting on Wednesday, but a spokesperson for the city says it had to be rescheduled due to unforeseen circumstances with the meeting venue.

If the city council approves the agreements, the contractor has 10 days to file their bonds and proof of insurance with the city.

Then the notice to proceed is issued and the contractor has 20 days from that issuance to start work.

On Wednesday, cracked, collapsed, and deteriorating seawalls have been the view for Bob Begani who lives in Punta Gorda Isles since Hurricane Ian six months ago.

“40 percent of the population leaves here about now and things are about to start,” said Begani.

The responsibility of starting seawall repairs belongs to the City of Punta Gorda.

Begani told Fox 4 he expected more frustrations for him and other seasonal neighbors as they leave for summer.

“Okay, we are going to get a notice as I understand six weeks and they are going to start, well, we are all up north… what do we do, come back?" asked Begani.

Begani said the city said the responsibility of removing all other infrastructure like water lines and electrical components surrounding the seawall falls onto the homeowner.

“It is our responsibility, but how do we know when to do it? do you want us to do it immediately and then wait six months?” said Begani.

On Wednesday a Punta Gorda spokesperson said they’re working to tell Fox 4 when the next opportunity for the city to grant these contracts could be.

Once work begins, the city said its contract demands all work be done within a year and a half (18 months).

A city report explained that FEMA is responsible for funding 75% of the overall cost for the eight identified zones within the Burnt Store Isle canals and the Punta Gorda Isles, where Begani lives.

Fox 4 asked a city spokesperson why the project to replace seawalls has been spread out over the past six months.

"The ‘slow’ process is due to FEMA. Hurricane Ian affected a large area of Florida creating a staff shortage for FEMA. Since Hurricane Irma, FEMA has changed their federal assistance program to government agencies requiring more information and documentation. And the City has several damaged elements as a result of Hurricane Ian (i.e. seawalls, signs, sidewalks, lights, signals, facilities, equipment and debris) Each element is its own FEMA application process." Melissa Reichert, Assistant City Manager// City of Punta Gorda

“As the gentlemen who inspected us, he said you we will probably get over here first because you have really got problems,” said Begani.

