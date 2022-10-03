Hurricane Ian knocked out power to entire communities.

But as power crews got to work not only from our local companies but also with the help of crews as far away as Montana, power is being restored.

One of many areas that still has a long way to go in Cape Coral

But we have seen improvements as these streets we are starting to see those crews out restoring power.

These are the latest numbers from LCEC as of 4:30 a.m. Monday.

Marco Island 12,609

Immokalee 1,634

Carnestown 2,758

Lehigh Acres 17,341

North Fort Myers 38,973

Cape Coral 108,495

Pine Island 8,043

Sanibel 10,925

Florida Power and Light have the following outages.

Manatee - 36,980

Sarasota - 87,870

DeSoto - 6,010

Charlotte - 71,260

Glades - 160

Lee - 113,400

Hendry - 2,820

Collier - 36,380

If you're still moving forward without power the City of Cape Coral has charging stations for your phone and devices at city hall and at city police and fire headquarters.