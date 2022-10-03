Hurricane Ian knocked out power to entire communities.
But as power crews got to work not only from our local companies but also with the help of crews as far away as Montana, power is being restored.
One of many areas that still has a long way to go in Cape Coral
But we have seen improvements as these streets we are starting to see those crews out restoring power.
These are the latest numbers from LCEC as of 4:30 a.m. Monday.
Marco Island 12,609
Immokalee 1,634
Carnestown 2,758
Lehigh Acres 17,341
North Fort Myers 38,973
Cape Coral 108,495
Pine Island 8,043
Sanibel 10,925
Florida Power and Light have the following outages.
Manatee - 36,980
Sarasota - 87,870
DeSoto - 6,010
Charlotte - 71,260
Glades - 160
Lee - 113,400
Hendry - 2,820
Collier - 36,380
If you're still moving forward without power the City of Cape Coral has charging stations for your phone and devices at city hall and at city police and fire headquarters.