Hurricane Ian insurance villages return to Southwest Florida

SOUTHWEST, Fla. — The Department of Financial Services (DFS) will be opening Insurance Villages as a follow-up to last year's deployment of the initial payment center and insurance villages in January.
From April 17th through April 19th from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., the villages will serve as another opportunity for policyholders to meet with their property insurer and resolve outstanding claims. Please note that the location in Punta Gorda that was used for Monday’s Insurance Village will be closed on April 18 and will reopen on April 19.
Fox 4's Nadeen Yanes spoke with a bunch of very happy policyholders after speaking with insurance representatives. Mary Anne and Steve Coy told us that more people should take advantage of this. "I wanted to show you the check that they wrote for us today, right here. And we were very pleased with the results."
Tasha Carter is the Hurriane Ian Chief Recovery Director and says this is an extension of her Florida insurance consumer advocate role. "This gives me the opportunity to directly advocate and work on behalf of all the homeowners that are still trying to navigate the claims process in the wake of Hurricane Ian."
The National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) will be in attendance as well as more than a dozen insurers to be on hand to assist insurance the local communities.
The following insurer participants you can expect to see at the villages:
- Allstate Insurance Companies / Castle Key Insurance
- American Integrity Insurance Company of Florida
- American Traditions Insurance Company
- Citizens Property Insurance
- First Protective Insurance Company / Frontline
- Florida Peninsula Insurance Company / Edison Insurance Company
- Heritage P & C Insurance Company
- Homeowners Choice P & C Insurance Company / TyTap Insurance
- Monarch National Company
- Progressive Insurance / ASI - American Stratigic
- SafePoint Insurance Company
- State Farm Insurance Companies
- Tower Hill Insurance Companies
- Universal P & C Insurance Company
- National Flood Insurance Program / FEMA
- Florida Insurance Guarantee Association (FIGA)
- Florida Association of Public Insurance Adjusters (FAPIA)
- Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation (DBPR)
Policyholders should be as much documentation as they can. This includes:
- A driver’s license or another form of identification (Passport/State issued ID)
- Insurance cards and insurance policy information/documentation
- Pictures or documentation of the property being claimed as a loss resulting from Hurricane Ian
- Repair estimates
- Any additional insurance-related information that is readily accessible.
Please note that the insurance villages will focus on insurance related-issues and staff from other agencies will not be present to assist with other post-storm benefits.
Insurance village locations:
PUNTA GORDA
Monday, April 17
Charlotte County Event Center
75 Taylor St.
Punta Gorda, Florida 33950
FT. MYERS
Tuesday, April 18th
Diamondhead Beach Resort (Ballroom)
2000 Estero Blvd.
Ft. Myers, Florida 33931
PUNTA GORDA
Wednesday, April 19th
Charlotte County Event Center
75 Taylor St.
Punta Gorda, Florida 33950