Hurricane Ian delayed several drainage improvement projects in Cape Coral

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — The City of Cape Coral said several drainage improvement and flood mitigation projects were put on hold after Hurricane Ian.

A spokesperson with the City of Cape Coral told Fox 4 that city leaders had delayed eight of their drainage improvement projects, including one on Hancock Bridge Parkway.

On Monday, neighbors who spoke with Fox 4 about flooding concerns last year, once again had rising concerns.

“First I'm worried, I am worried the flood water will come inside my house," said Rafael Rodriguez.

Rodriguez, first spoke with Fox 4's Colton Chavez on September 14, 2022, when Cape Coral city leaders said they were conducting a drainage improvement project for Rodriguez's street.

A Cape Coral city spokesperson said this is the timeline for completing the Hancock Bridge Parkway drainage improvement project:



Design kickoff – 6/1/23

60% design – 8/11/23

ERP Permit Submission – 8/25/23

City Quality Control comments 9/15/23

90% design – 10/20/23

City Quality Control comments – 11/3/23

100% design complete – 12/1/23

The City of Cape Coral told Fox 4 that after December 1, 2023, is when construction on Hancock Bridge Parkway would begin.

Until then, Rodriguez said it only means one thing.

“All properties are going to be… messy,” said Rodriguez.

Rodriguez said just like last year, he would be placing sandbags outside of his garage, to keep flood water from entering his home.

“I am going to put in the front, only to stop the wave…not the water,” said Rodriguez.

Below is a statement from the City of Cape Coral regarding what residents should do if they experience flooding around their property.