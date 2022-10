The Florida District Medical Examiners and Medical Examiners Commission have confirmed 68 deaths attributed to Hurricane Ian.

The following counties have had confirmed deaths due to the storm:

Charlotte – 2 deaths

Collier – 4 deaths

Hardee – 1 death

Hendry – 1 death

Hillsborough – 1 death

Lake – 1 death

Lee – 45 deaths

Manatee – 3 death

Polk – 2 deaths

Sarasota – 3 deaths

Volusia – 5 deaths