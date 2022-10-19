Hurricane Ian death toll in Florida rises to 130

The Florida District Medical Examiners and Medical Examiners Commission has confirmed there are now 130 deaths attributed to Hurricane Ian confirmed by the MEC from the counties below.
Charlotte – 8
Collier – 8
DeSoto – 1
Hardee – 4
Hendry – 2
Hillsborough – 4
Lake – 1
Lee – 61
Manatee – 5
Martin – 1
Monroe – 7
Orange – 2
Osceola – 5
Polk – 2
Putnam – 3
Sarasota –10
St. Lucie - 1
Volusia – 5
Additional updates will be provided as they come in and if you need to report someone missing in the state of Florida go to https://missing.fl.gov/es.