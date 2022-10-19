Watch Now
Hurricane Ian death toll in Florida rises to 130

Damaged mobile homes lie scattered after the passage of Hurricane Ian, in the San Carlos area of Fort Myers Beach, Fla., Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Posted at 12:38 PM, Oct 19, 2022
The Florida District Medical Examiners and Medical Examiners Commission has confirmed there are now 130 deaths attributed to Hurricane Ian confirmed by the MEC from the counties below.

Charlotte – 8
Collier – 8
DeSoto – 1
Hardee – 4
Hendry – 2
Hillsborough – 4
Lake – 1
Lee – 61
Manatee – 5
Martin – 1
Monroe – 7
Orange – 2
Osceola – 5
Polk – 2
Putnam – 3
Sarasota –10
St. Lucie - 1
Volusia – 5

Additional updates will be provided as they come in and if you need to report someone missing in the state of Florida go to https://missing.fl.gov/es.

