"Hurricane Heros" benefit concert honors community members who helped during Hurricane Ian

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — This weekend lies the opportunity to honor some of the people who made a huge difference during and after Hurricane Ian.

The Hurricane hero's all-star concert will be at Hammond Stadium on October 7, and will begin at 6 p.m.

Grammy award-nominated Matchbox Twenty will headline the event and will include special guests like Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Don Felder.

The event is set to honor the presence of the heroes who risked their lives to rescue hundreds by land, sea, and air during Hurricane Ian.

Hurricane Heros

FK Your Diet, Beach Baptist Church, Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno, Fort Myers Beach Mayor Dan Allers, Beach Talk Radio and Operation BBQ Relief are just a few of the businesses and members of the community being honored.

Plus, all the money raised during the concert will help support local musicians throughout Southwest Florida who lost their homes, cars, gears, or income due to Hurricane Ian.

Ticket prices start at $69, and parking is $25.

Tickets can be found at https://thecharitypros.org/hurricane-heroes-all-star-concert