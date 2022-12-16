Hurricane debris removal deadlines in Southwest Florida

Lee County

Lee County government said debris removal will continue until all debris has been picked up. However, the deadline for debris removal in Fort Myers, Lehigh Acres and Gateway has passed.

Collier County

All curbside debris should be removed by December 18; however, removal will continue after the holidays on January 3.

Charlotte County

December 31

Sarasota County

The deadline for Sarasota County debris removal has passed.

DeSoto County

Eligible storm-related debris must be placed curbside, not in the roadway, by January 1.