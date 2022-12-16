Hurricane debris removal deadlines in Southwest Florida

Lee County
Lee County government said debris removal will continue until all debris has been picked up. However, the deadline for debris removal in Fort Myers, Lehigh Acres and Gateway has passed.
Collier County
All curbside debris should be removed by December 18; however, removal will continue after the holidays on January 3.
Charlotte County
December 31
Sarasota County
The deadline for Sarasota County debris removal has passed.
DeSoto County
Eligible storm-related debris must be placed curbside, not in the roadway, by January 1.