Hurricane Ian debris removal deadline for commercial and private property

FORT MYERS, Fla. — March 29th is the deadline for residents to apply for the Hurricane Ian Debris Cleanup Program.

It applies to residents on commercial and private property in Lee, Charlotte, and Desoto County.

The Florida Division of Emergency Management said March 29, is the deadline for these residents to apply.

The program will assist people with removing lost and displaced vehicles, vessels and other titled property that has been abandoned as a result of Hurricane Ian.

The program also helps identify lost property by reuniting owners with lost vehicles or boats.

Residents can apply at www.IanDebrisCleanup.com