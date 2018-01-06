Hurricane debris drop off sites closing in Lee County

LEE COUNTY, Fla. --- Lee County will close its two remaining debris public drop-off sites.

Sunday, January 7th will be the last day that Hurricane Irma public drop off sites will be open. The site will be open until 5 p.m.

Lee County Officials are advising residents to place their remaining debris to be place at the curb in compliance with normal collection operations.

The location of the two sites that will close are:

North Fort Myers, 17771 N. Tamiami Trail

Lee County Mosquito Control District site

The cost to clean up the debris is estimated to be $36 million in Lee County and Estero.

For more information visit www.leegov.com/solidwaste