Hundreds of vendors turn out for annual Southwest Florida Comic Con

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Comic Con is back in Southwest Florida.

More than 125 exhibitors gathered at the Crowne Plaza Hotel. All sorts of entertainment were on display, from games and movies to TV and comic books.

The annual event also provided a few meet-and-greet opportunities, too, with fans being able to meet some of their favorite cosplayers.

"There’s something for everyone," says Carmine De Santo, Show Promoter with Southwest Florida Comic Con. "Video game tournaments- there’s a lot to do. It’s not just one day looking for comic books, it’s a whole day agenda. We have Q&A, panels, and panels and sessions on how to get into the community like if you want to be a cosplayer, what you need to do to become a cosplayer or if you want to compete, how to compete in this industry. It’s good day to come out and learn and educate yourself in this pop culture world that we live in.”

Also at this year’s comic con were the ‘Cool Zoo.’ In attendance were Alligator Loki- very appropriate to this year’s comic con- as well as ‘Hopper’ the red kangaroo.

"These are superheroes for wildlife conservation at the Cool Zoo," said Jim Deberry, Curator at the Cool Zoo Conservation. "Every dollar raised in animal photo opportunities go right back to their exhibits. It’s a great, lovable experience where you can actually see wildlife in the hands of professional zookeepers and get a memory that you can take home for life.”

The next event the Southwest Florida Comic Con will be at will be March 27 in Fort Lauderdale. You can find more information about the group online right here.