Hundreds in Cape Coral protest Cuban government, call for U.S. intervention

CAPE CORAL — Hundreds gathered outside the Hope United Methodist Church in Cape Coral Sunday night, saying the damage caused by COVID-19 in Cuba has to stop.

Melanie Peña tells us, her people need help.

"The death toll is just getting worse, like it’s not getting better. A lot of people are suspicious of what’s going on in that area," said Peña.

They're suspicious because Peña said the Cuban government does not seem to be addressing the problem, and other protesters agreed.

“Because of COVID-19, too many people are dying, we have no medicine," said one protester named Luis.

"There’s not a lot of vaccines, and the vaccines that are being given out aren’t really working," said Peña.

CNN provided video Sunday of protests in Cuba itself, in the town of San Antonio de los Baños. According to CNN, Cuba just announced a record single day increase in new COVID-19 cases and deaths.

Peña and the rest of the protesters said it’s time for America to step in.

"A lot of people are asking the United States government to actually do something about the issues in Cuba," said Peña.

“We just need the United States, we need everybody to help. We’re asking an SOS for Cuba," said a woman at the protest.