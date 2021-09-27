Hues of bright colors take over Cape in Color Fun Run

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Runners and walkers enjoyed the Mid-Cape Color Fun Race Saturday. This was Mercola Market's first time hosting a run like this.

"It seemed like a good way to start off the fall season," said General Manager Patrick Rossi. "The weather is starting to get nicer and we're giving people the opportunity to get outside and do a little exercise."

For anyone who has never heard of color runs before, Rossi explained it's a non-timed run which makes it perfect for families with little ones.

"We toss color at the beginning of the race hopefully it dyes your shirt. And as you go through the course there are five color stations where they will spray you with color also."

Everyone started at the Mercola Market store and continued past places like the Wicked Dolphin and Sunsplash Park. At every turn, it seemed like there were volunteers tossing more color onto people zooming by.

"It was great, the weather was awesome. I mean look at me I'm covered head to toe," said one participant.

People of all ages came out to enjoy the festivities. Some were even celebrating some milestones of their own.

"I have done a 5k and I've done a triathlon," explained one woman. "But hey I'm going to be fifty this month. That's actually why I came here for my 50th so we're just going to have some fun."

In addition to the run, there was also music, vendors with local businesses, and raffles. Every runner said the Color Fun Run is something you have to experience at least once.

"It's a lot of fun. My whole family, my friend's family, and even my pregnant friend is here too."

Rossi said they're planning to do another 5k called the Thanksgiving Goggle Wobble. It will be hosted on Thanksgiving Morning.