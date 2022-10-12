How to track when debris clean-up trucks will be in your community

HARLEM HEIGHTS, Fla. — In the Harlem Heights community today, clean-up crews contracted by Lee County were helping clear the streets.

So far, Lee County leaders say there are 90 debris trucks that have conducted routes across the county.

On Wednesday, they were seen in Amber Cabrera's neighborhood in Harlem Heights.

“You stop and realize what's going on and it's devastating,” said Cabrera.

Cabrera watched as items were scraped up from her home, damaged by flood waters, which reminded her of when her family went face to face with Hurricane Ian.

Cabrera said rising flood waters burst through her home, forcing her family to run for their lives and find shelter at the nearby community center.

Two weeks later, outside Cabrera's home 90 trucks had picked up 1,151 loads of debris.

If you want to track where these debris trucks are at, you can click here.

Areas in grey indicate the debris removal trucks have been in that area.

Through the search bar you can put your address and search for your specific location.

With each pick-up today, a home becomes more recognizable, and a family gets one step closer to moving on.

“The cars have been towed because they were flooded and get a little bit back normal… kind of," said Cabrera.