How to keep your child safe during hot days at the playground

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — On Thursday, the heat wave continued in Southwest Florida as dangerous heat continued to stretch across the gulf coast.

In Cape Coral, some families flocked to the local park off Chiquita Boulevard.

Some families say they chose this location because of the splash pad which gives kids the chance to cool off while at the playground.

The experts at the Burn and Reconstructive Centers of America (BRCA)say if playground equipment comes in at 140 degrees, it can take as little as three seconds to get a second-degree burn and five seconds to get a third-degree burn.

Using a temperature gun, the temperature on the slides at the park in Cape Coral came in around 135 degrees.

A toasty piece of equipment but not enough to keeps kids from giving it a try.

The BRCA said simply touching playground equipment for five seconds can give parents a good idea if it's too hot for their kids to play on.

Clothing that covers the child's body and proper footwear are also recommended.

For minor burns the BRCA provides these guidlines for parents:

