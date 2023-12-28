Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

How the holidays are not so "happy" for many recovering from addiction

Between gatherings, parties, family dynamics, plenty for people to work through as the year ends
Addiction specialists talk about the challenges people recovery from addiction or substance abuse can battle from various holiday-related triggers.
Posted at 3:55 PM, Dec 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-28 16:05:41-05

NAPLES, Fla. — The holiday season is often known for being filled with joy and cheer, but for many in recovery, it can be a time of loneliness. According to the American Psychiatric Association, 67% of adults say they noticed a behavioral change heading into the winter season.

“We don't necessarily address the kind of stress that comes with holidays," said Mayra Cardenas-Flynn, Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation Addiction Program manager. "We sometimes return to what is familiar to us, which is to drinking or using any kind of drugs. Holidays are usually anxious times for everybody."

Cardenas-Flynn tells Fox 4, the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation of Naples sees an increase in admissions to its in-patient recovery program every year around the holiday season.

"We over-commit ourselves to social gatherings or social functions and then become easily overwhelmed," said Cardenas-Flynn. "Unhealthy eating is also part of what, you know, contributes to that. Grief, missing loved ones that are no longer with us during the holidays, and also financial strain.”

Cardenas-Flynn says her best piece of advice is to surround yourself with loved ones who will not add to the stress the season can already bring.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Send us your “Good Morning Sunshine” videos and we'll play them on FOX 4 Morning News!