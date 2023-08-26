How much are you saving during the disaster supplies tax holiday?

Florida residents get their second disaster sales tax holiday of the year this week, just in time for the peak of hurricane season. But how much is the tax break really saving you?

Fox 4's Briana Brownlee spoke with a Florida Gulf Coast University math specialist to get answers for you.

Essential items such as flashlights and batteries are included in this week's break, along with portable generators, some pet supplies, tarps, and bathroom and laundry items such as detergent and soap.

Associate Professor of Mathematics at FGCU Senthil Girimurugun said when it comes to savings, it all comes down to your form of payment. He recommends paying with cash to get the most bang for your buck, since the transaction ends then and there.

But debit cards can also be beneficial.

"Debit cards are similar to cash," Girimurugan said. "Since you're spending whatever money you have in hand goes to the business."

As for bigger purchaes like generators, he advises using whatever funds you have available.

"Pay in cash and you can get money back," Girimurugan said. "And you will be saving."

With this tax holiday kicking in just as Southwest Florida is watching Tropical Depression 10, it's a time for everyone to prepare. Whether or not a major storm happens, you may need the supplies down the road.