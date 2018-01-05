House to be moved across Sanibel Causeway Friday morning

LEE COUNTY, Fla. -- A heads up if you're planning to go to Sanibel Island Friday. The Lee County Sheriff's Office wants you to be aware of likely traffic delays.

Deputies say starting at 10:30 a.m., there will be traffic delays on the causeway due to a house that is being moved onto the island.

They say it's going to the Ding Darling Wildlife Refuge.

Deputies will close the southbound lane of traffic in segments as the house is moved across the causeway spans as they clear traffic to make room for the house.

Deputies say the move should take a few hours.