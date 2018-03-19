Hot Jobs: Hiring events happening the week of March 19th

1:00 PM, Mar 19, 2018
Please review all positions at EmployFlorida.com and request referral to the company.

Hiring events will take place at CareerSource Southwest Florida, 4150 Ford St Ext, Fort Myers, FL 33916

HIRING EVENTS

GCA SERVICES GROUP will conduct interviews on Tuesdays, March 20 and 27, 10:00am-1:00pm

  • Car Cleaners/Drivers - Job Order # 10483252

ACE HARDWARE CORPORATION will conduct interviews for the Fort Myers Call Center on Tuesday, March 20 and Wednesday, March 21, 8am-3pm

  • Customer Care Agents – Job Order # 10665619

