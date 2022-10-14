Hospitalized woman's holiday gift to US Soldiers

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A tearful reminder from Kay's Quilt Shop owner, Kay Harper addressed to Marsha Wachowiak, who Kay calls her "fabric fairy". Harper's dear friend, Wachowiak lost everything because of Hurricane Ian.

Together, the two created many art pieces. For the past five years over the holidays, Wachovia pushed to master the art of giving back, by sending holiday cheer to United States Troops.

“She generally makes a thousand stockings for the troops," Harper said.

For the 2022 holiday season, Wachowiak cannot complete this calling. She lost everything in Hurricane Ian, including her sewing machine. She is also in the hospital, far from the home that cultivated so much creativity.

"Not as a result because of a hurricane, but other medical issues," Harper said.

Harper and around 25 soldiers in fabric banned together to carry out Wachowiak's holiday mission. With less than a week to complete the stockings, the group has about 50 done with a goal of finishing 250 by the end of Thursday. For the troop who receives a stocking, here is what Kay wants you to remember...

“Even when things are bad, they aren’t that bad," Harper cried.

