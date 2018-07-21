Hooters host fundraiser to help employees displaced from home due to fire

NAPLES, Fla. --- Hooters of Naples hosted a fundraiser on Saturday to show support for two of its employees that are displaced from their home due to a fire.

The fundraiser was held on Saturday from noon to 6 p.m. According to the father, Marco Hurtado, he and his son, Bryan were leaving Hooters when they received notice on June 21st that their home kitchen had caught on fire, leaving them displaced for 90 days.

“We are a family at Hooters, our Hooters family is now trying to help the Hurtado Family,” said Hooters of Naples General Manager Steve Caruso.

The fundraiser included different activities such as; "Dunking for Marco and Bryan:" dunk tank, "Beat the Hooters Girl" in Putt-Putt Gold to win Hooters Prizes, a 50/50 raffle, bake sale, car and bike wash. Almost 12 of Hooter's Calendar Girls took part in the dunk tank, putt putt and cash wash activities.

Marco Hurtado has worked for Hooters of Naples for 11 years, and his son Bryan for 1 year.

All donations throughout the day were given directly to the Hurtado's.