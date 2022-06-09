Homeowners can save money on new windows, doors through tax exemption

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Starting next month, Floridians can save money when they replace windows, door and garage doors in their home to better protect them against hurricanes. It’s part of the Home Hardening Sales Tax Exemption which will run from July 1, 2022 until Sunday June 30, 2024.

The two-year tax break is one of the many things that came out of Florida’s recent special session about property insurance in our state. In a nutshell, homeowners will not have to pay the seven percent sales tax on new impact proof windows, doors and garage doors. Florida Chief Financial Officer, Jimmy Patronis, was in Tampa this week to talk about how this will help homeowners.

"I never dreamed we'd be able to say this, this historic $462-million dollar tax incentive package,” Patronis said.

CFO Patronis went on to explain that there are other ways homeowners can save as they work to harden their homes. The first step is to take advantage of the tax savings and for people replacing and updating an older home you’ll want to get a wind mitigation certificate to lower your insurance rate after the work is finished and inspected.

"You pick up the phone, call your insurance agent, they will put you in touch with one of these inspectors, you go make these improvements on your house, you have this inspection done on your house, a certified report is then produced, that report then turned over to your insurance company by Florida law has to generate a discount if the improvements were not noted originally on your policy,” he explained.

One more way to offset the cost would be to apply for grant money through the My Safe Florida Home Program.

"This is literally the state of Florida partnering with you to put real dollars back into your home, up to about $10,000 per household.”

To learn more about each program and the tax initiative follow these links:

Home Hardening Tax Exemption

Wind Mitigation Inspections & Forms

My Safe Florida Home