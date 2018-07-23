Homeless man killed in early morning traffic crash

CAPE CORAL, Fla. --- Cape Coral Police responded to a fatal crash on early Sunday morning.

Steven Grant, 64, was walking across the eastbound lanes on Cape Coral Parkway East when he was struck by a 2012 silver Chevy Malibu. Grant landed in the eastbound center lane on Cape Coral Parkway East, approximately 100 feet from the area where he was hit.

Witnesses who spoke with police say several cars hit Grant immediately following the initial impact from the Chevy Malibu, but failed to stop. The investigation to identify the additional drivers is ongoing.

The driver of the Chevy Malibu didn't sustain injuries and Cape Coral Police say alcohol/drugs weren't a factor in the crash.

Grant died from his injuries.