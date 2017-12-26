Homeless find hope in Salvation Army Christmas meals

FORT MYERS, Fla. -- As many gathered to share a meal at the Salvation Army in Fort Myers, Monday, the community gave thanks for having such a comfortable place to mark the holiday. But the warmth and welcome they received is in stark contrast to what many encounter on the streets they call home.

“I’ve been sleeping in bus stops because I was at the parks and they told me you could get trespassed from there," said Oria Wright who is currently homeless.

Wright has been homeless for the first time in his life the last six months after losing his job. He, like so many others, look to the Salvation Army for help.

“The Salvation Army saved my life,” said Kevin Quinn, a Salvation Army employee who was formerly homeless and is recovering from alcohol addition.“I knew a year and half ago that I wanted to give back to the community and to humanity, what was given to me… a second chance at living,”

Quinn said he feels inspired when hearing the stories of people like Wright. He said it's important to never give up hope.

“Be more thankful for what you have, the glass is half full for me today and not half empty.”

The Salvation Army helps people in your community, if you would like to support their efforts, visit fox4now.com/give.

