Homeland Security training event to take place in Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. - An emergency training exercise will take place along Fowler Street from Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard to Edison Avenue Thursday.

From 8 a.m. to 2 p.m Jan. 11, S.W.A.T. teams and emergency vehicles will respond to the area while volunteers portray victims and traffic is temporarily halted at times for teams cross Fowler Street, the Fort Myers Police Department said in a news release.

The former back parking lot of the News Press will be used as a staging area. The training grounds will be located across Fowler Street at Alicia Street. Police advise morning commuters to use alternate routes to avoid delays.

The exercise will involve multiple first responders including law enforcement, fire, EMS, chemical response teams, bomb squads and other officials from Fort Myers, Lee County and surrounding areas.

Fort Myers police said they want to remind people this is only a training exercise.

See the above maps for more information about the routes and locations facing potential delays.