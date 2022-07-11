Home health aide arrested for stealing money from elderly Naples woman

NAPLES, Fla. — Police arrested a home health aide accused of stealing money from a 93-year-old woman.

Investigators say the elderly woman discovered she had 16 fraudulent charges totaling more than $800.

Officers arrested Tina Marie Kessel in connection with the fraud accusing her of using the elderly woman’s bank information to buy groceries and alcohol.

They say the victim hired Kessel to provide in-home care services.

Kessel is charged with grand theft from a person 65 years of age or older, fraud, and scheme to defraud.