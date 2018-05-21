Home destroyed by fire in North Fort Myers Monday morning

7:11 AM, May 21, 2018
6:48 PM, May 21, 2018

Two dogs were killed in an early morning house fire in North Fort Myers. It's the second time in a week pets were killed in a house fire around Southwest Florida

It started around 5 a.m. in the 8100 block of Breeze Drive in the Suncoast Estates community.

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. -- Several units are responded to a house fire in North Fort Myers Monday morning.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office says everyone in the family of seven got out okay, but the family's two dogs did not survive.

The house was fully involved when crews arrived.

It looks like they knocked it down and are mopping up the area.

At this time information is very limited.  We are working to get more details.

As of 7 a.m., Breeze Drive is blocked off between Gish Lane and Case Lane.
 

 

