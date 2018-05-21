Home destroyed by fire in North Fort Myers Monday morning

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. -- Several units are responded to a house fire in North Fort Myers Monday morning.

It started around 5 a.m. in the 8100 block of Breeze Drive in the Suncoast Estates community.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office says everyone in the family of seven got out okay, but the family's two dogs did not survive.

The house was fully involved when crews arrived.

It looks like they knocked it down and are mopping up the area.

At this time information is very limited. We are working to get more details.

As of 7 a.m., Breeze Drive is blocked off between Gish Lane and Case Lane.

