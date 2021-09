FORT MYERS, Fla. — The 25th semi-annual Fall Home and Garden Show will be in downtown Fort Myers.

The show is this weekend at the Caloosa Sound Convention Center.

It provides the opportunity for homeowners to see the newest in products and find great ideas for their home improvement projects.

Over one hundred local companies will have their products and services on display.

The event runs from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Jim Parks from HGTV will be there as the celebrity guest.