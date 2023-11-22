Watch Now
Holiday travel impacts RSW on one of the busiest travel days of the year

Thanksgiving is one of the busiest travel times of the year with over 49,000 flights according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).
Posted at 7:35 AM, Nov 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-22 08:45:48-05

The FAA says the busiest day for travel during the Thanksgiving Holiday is on Wednesday, November 22.

Plus, if you are catching a flight from RSW you might want to consider leaving the car at home as the airport's holiday lot already filled up at 9:15 a.m. Tuesday.

TSA is projecting they will screen about 2.7 million people today and say weather could also serve as a big problem with snow in the east leading to delays and cancelations.

According to AAA with gas prices lowering it will likely lead to about 49.1 Million people taking to the road for holiday travel.

The FAA says knowing what steps you can take to make your trip as smooth as possible can help save time and stress.

