"Holiday for Heroes" for South Florida

FORT MYERS, Fla. (WFTX) — The American Red Cross in South Florida leads a series of projects throughout the holiday season with its annual Holiday for Heroes campaign .

The Holiday Care Packages for Heroes, provides the community with the opportunity to donate items for care packages to military members and local area veterans that are in hospitals or nursing homes for the holidays. South Florida Red Cross volunteers have cut and sewn hundreds of stockings in what started in the Naples and Fort Myers area but has spread throughout the entire region.

Volunteers will deliver these stuffed holiday stockings for military members and local area veterans who are away from their families during the holidays.

The second initiative, Holiday Gifts for Veteran Families, provides the community with the opportunity to donate gifts for veteran families during the holidays.

This year, in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, the usual drop-off locations have been transitioned to online gift registries.

