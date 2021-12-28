Watch
Holiday Bowl canceled due to COVID-19

The game was scheduled to be on Fox 4 at 8 p.m.
Fox Sports
Posted at 4:22 PM, Dec 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-28 16:29:37-05

SAN DIEGO, Cal. — Tuesday night's Holiday Bowl game between North Carolina State and UCLA has been canceled.

The game was supposed to air on Fox 4 at 8 p.m.

Earlier, Bruce Feldman, part of Fox’s broadcast crew for the game, tweeted, “The Bruins D-Line room has been decimated by COVID issues. The Bruins were down to two interior linemen (Monday) for this game with a converted LB as the back-up nose guard, and were set to play but then had more COVID issues today.”

This is the fifth bowl game canceled within the past week.

