Holiday Bowl canceled due to COVID-19

SAN DIEGO, Cal. — Tuesday night's Holiday Bowl game between North Carolina State and UCLA has been canceled.

The game was supposed to air on Fox 4 at 8 p.m.

The UCLA football team is unable to participate in tonight’s San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl due to COVID-19 protocols within the Bruins’ program. pic.twitter.com/rHXEmGv9gl — UCLA Football (@UCLAFootball) December 28, 2021

Earlier, Bruce Feldman, part of Fox’s broadcast crew for the game, tweeted, “The Bruins D-Line room has been decimated by COVID issues. The Bruins were down to two interior linemen (Monday) for this game with a converted LB as the back-up nose guard, and were set to play but then had more COVID issues today.”

Heartbroken to not be able to compete one more time this season. We were informed a short time ago that our opponent would be unable to play this evening. — NC State Football (@PackFootball) December 28, 2021

This is the fifth bowl game canceled within the past week.

