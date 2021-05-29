Arrest made in hit-and-run robbery that left bicyclist in critical condition

FORT MYERS FLA. — Fort Myers Police have made an arrest in the hit-and-run robbery that left a bicyclist in critical condition.

Edrice Wesley Edouard, 25, is facing felony charges of Battery, Aggravated Battery, and Robbery.

Edouard is scheduled to appear in court on July 19.

Fort Myers Police are working on finding who is responsible for hitting a bicyclist with a vehicle before robbing and beating him early Friday morning.

Police say a silver or gold Chrysler 300 struck the bicycle rider Just before 6 a.m., near Veronica Shoemaker Boulevard in the Brookhill subdivision.

Neighbors are shocked that this happened on what they say is typically a busy street.

"There are always cars going and coming, and the lights are really bright. I mean you don't even have to worry about it. Sometimes my kids and I sit out here in the front and enjoy the breeze because we feel safe," says MaeLene Willis who lives in the area.

Other neighbors commented that it happened so early, the first thing they heard were sirens from first responders.

As of 7 p.m. on Friday, the victim is in critical condition, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call FMPD or Crime Stoppers.