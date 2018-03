CLEWISTON, Fla. -- Florida Highway Patrol is looking for a driver they say caused a crash in Clewiston, then sped off.

It happened before 8:00 p.m. Wednesday night at the intersection of County Road 833 and Avenida del Club Avenue.

They say the fleeing driver tried to turn in front of a semi and a Nissan Altima.

While a semi attempted to avoid a crash with the unknown car, it crashed into the Nissan Altima.

No one was hurt.

No description of the runaway car is available.