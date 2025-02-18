Watch Now
Hit-and-run crash forces mother and toddler into water, Martin County Sheriff's Office says

A woman and her three-year-old child narrowly escaped serious injury after being involved in a hit-and-run crash, according to the Martin County Sheriff's Office.

It happened along Kanner Highway on Monday morning. Deputies said a semi-truck hit the woman's car while switching lanes, forcing her off the road and into a pond.

The mother freed herself and her child from the car, and escaped to the bank, the office reports.

The driver of the truck, 69-year-old Alton Winters of Florida, slowed down briefly but then drove off to a local produce company, claiming he had to make a delivery, according to deputies. Stuart Police later found and arrested him.

Winters is charged with leaving the scene of a crash with injuries and improper lane change. The woman and her child were hospitalized with minor injuries.

Alton Winters
Alton Winters

