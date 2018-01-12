History Channel's 'American Pickers' headed to Florida

If you think you have hidden treasure, you might be in luck. American Pickers is coming to Florida this winter.

The Fort Myers Beach Chamber of Commerce posted about the popular History Channel show heading to Georgia, South Carolina and right here in the Sunshine State sometime this winter.

If you or someone you know has a large unique collection or anywhere the show's hosts can spend the day picking they're looking for you. They don't want any retail shops or single items.

If you have a antiques you want checked out, you can send your name, phone number, location and photos of your items to AmericanPickers@cineflex.com. Or call 1-855-OLD-RUST. You can also message the pickers on at Facebook.com/gotapick.