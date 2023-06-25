Watch Now
Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal stabbing

Posted at 4:45 PM, Jun 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-25 16:45:46-04

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO)is investigating the fatal stabbing of a Brandon man.

HCSO deputies responded to a call on Sunday at a home on the 900 block of Summer Breeze Drive on reports of a fatal stabbing.

Deputies were able to detain Caleb Beck who admitted to stabbing the victim after a heated argument.

Beck is facing a felony charge of murder in the second degree with a weapon.

