Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal stabbing

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO)is investigating the fatal stabbing of a Brandon man.
HCSO deputies responded to a call on Sunday at a home on the 900 block of Summer Breeze Drive on reports of a fatal stabbing.
Deputies were able to detain Caleb Beck who admitted to stabbing the victim after a heated argument.
Beck is facing a felony charge of murder in the second degree with a weapon.
On Sunday, June 25, 2023, at approximately 7:30 a.m., deputies responded to a home on the 900 block of Summer Breeze Drive on reports of a fatal stabbing.