Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal stabbing

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO)is investigating the fatal stabbing of a Brandon man.

HCSO deputies responded to a call on Sunday at a home on the 900 block of Summer Breeze Drive on reports of a fatal stabbing.

Deputies were able to detain Caleb Beck who admitted to stabbing the victim after a heated argument.

Beck is facing a felony charge of murder in the second degree with a weapon.