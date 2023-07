The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) SWAT and Street Crimes worked together to successfully execute a search warrant.

According to HCSO Brenda Bernard was wanted for a recent possession/delivery investigation.

During the search warrant, HCSO located approximately 20 pounds of suspected THC gummies, methamphetamine, fentanyl, and multiple items of drug paraphernalia.

HCSO says animal control responded and removed 7 dogs from the residence.