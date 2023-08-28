Hillsborough County opens shelters after issuing mandatory evacuation for Zone A

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Hillsborough County has issued a mandatory evacuation order for Evacuation Zone A, as well as those in mobile and manufactured homes and residents in low-lying areas prone to flooding.

The mandatory evacuation order will begin at 2 p.m. on Monday.

The County will open two shelters.

General Population Shelter opening at 2 p.m. today:



Hillsborough Community College at The Regent, 6437 Watson Rd., Riverview, FL 33578

Special Needs Shelter opening at 2 p.m. today:



Erwin Technical, 2010 E. Hillsborough Ave., Tampa, FL 33610 (Pet-friendly)

The special needs shelters are only for residents with medical issues that require electricity assistance or who have cognitive issues that would not be supported in a general population shelter.

The County will open eight additional shelters at 4 p.m.

Please don't arrive before 4 p.m. at these shelters.

Residents are urged to use shelters as a last resort and contact friends and family as a first option.

General Population Shelters opening at 4 p.m. today:



Lockhart Elementary Magnet School, 3719 N. 17th St., Tampa, FL 33610

Middelton High School, 4801 N. 22nd St., Tampa, FL 33610 (Pet-friendly)

Newsome High School, 16550 Fishhawk Blvd., Lithia, FL 33547

Pizzo Elementary, 11701 USF Bull Run, Tampa, FL 33620

Reddick Elementary, 325 West Lake Dr., Wimauma, FL 33598

Shields Middle School, 15732 Beth Shields Way, Ruskin, FL 33573 (Pet-friendly)

Steinbrenner High School, 5575 W. Lutz Lake Fern Rd., Lutz, FL 33558 (Pet-friendly)

Sgt. Paul R. Smith Middle School, 14303 Citrus Pointe Dr., Tampa, FL 33625

Residents bringing pets to the pet-friendly shelters need to bring a sturdy carrier for each pet that allows room for the pet to stand up and move around.

Pet owners will also need to bring a collar with a leash and supplies for each pet to last seven days.

More information on how residents can prepare their pets can be found here.

Visit HCFLGov.net/StaySafe for details about Hillsborough County's evacuation zones and additional storm preparation information.