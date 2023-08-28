Hillsborough County opens shelters after issuing mandatory evacuation for Zone A

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Hillsborough County has issued a mandatory evacuation order for Evacuation Zone A, as well as those in mobile and manufactured homes and residents in low-lying areas prone to flooding.
The mandatory evacuation order will begin at 2 p.m. on Monday.
The County will open two shelters.
General Population Shelter opening at 2 p.m. today:
- Hillsborough Community College at The Regent, 6437 Watson Rd., Riverview, FL 33578
Special Needs Shelter opening at 2 p.m. today:
- Erwin Technical, 2010 E. Hillsborough Ave., Tampa, FL 33610 (Pet-friendly)
The special needs shelters are only for residents with medical issues that require electricity assistance or who have cognitive issues that would not be supported in a general population shelter.
The County will open eight additional shelters at 4 p.m.
Please don't arrive before 4 p.m. at these shelters.
Residents are urged to use shelters as a last resort and contact friends and family as a first option.
General Population Shelters opening at 4 p.m. today:
- Lockhart Elementary Magnet School, 3719 N. 17th St., Tampa, FL 33610
- Middelton High School, 4801 N. 22nd St., Tampa, FL 33610 (Pet-friendly)
- Newsome High School, 16550 Fishhawk Blvd., Lithia, FL 33547
- Pizzo Elementary, 11701 USF Bull Run, Tampa, FL 33620
- Reddick Elementary, 325 West Lake Dr., Wimauma, FL 33598
- Shields Middle School, 15732 Beth Shields Way, Ruskin, FL 33573 (Pet-friendly)
- Steinbrenner High School, 5575 W. Lutz Lake Fern Rd., Lutz, FL 33558 (Pet-friendly)
- Sgt. Paul R. Smith Middle School, 14303 Citrus Pointe Dr., Tampa, FL 33625
Residents bringing pets to the pet-friendly shelters need to bring a sturdy carrier for each pet that allows room for the pet to stand up and move around.
Pet owners will also need to bring a collar with a leash and supplies for each pet to last seven days.
More information on how residents can prepare their pets can be found here.
Visit HCFLGov.net/StaySafe for details about Hillsborough County's evacuation zones and additional storm preparation information.